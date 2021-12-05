Commentary: What if more terminally ill patients with COVID-19 want to die at home?

SINGAPORE: Mr Teo, a terminally ill 99-year-old who had contracted COVID-19, died at home in October.

Healthcare providers and family members had honoured his wish not to be hospitalised.

Still, should he still have been admitted to hospital since the Ministry of Health (MOH) recommends hospital care for those over 80 with COVID-19? To what extent should his wish to remain home be respected during the pandemic?

If this situation had arisen a year ago, Mr Teo would have been admitted to hospital for public health reasons, despite his wish to die at home.

But since then, home recovery has since become the default care arrangement for all in Singapore, except for some groups who may be clinically unsuitable or require closer monitoring.

Earlier this month, MOH also assured seniors that while the protocol is to convey those over 80 with COVID-19 for care in hospitals, “the practice is not rigid”. Those who prefer to be cared for in a familiar home environment would be supported to recover.

SHIFT IN HOW SINGAPORE THINKS ABOUT HOSPITALISATION

A year ago, Singapore was reporting single-digit number of daily COVID-19 cases. Protocols were aimed at controlling the spread of infection.

Hospitals were the main care setting to ensure timely appropriate medical care, especially for seniors vulnerable to infection and severe disease. Information about the disease was still emerging, and vaccinations were not yet available in Singapore.