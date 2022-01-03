Commentary: Why many workers are deciding to step off the corporate grind in 2022

SINGAPORE: I can pinpoint the exact moment I decided to quit my first job and it all started with an automated prompt to change my computer password. I was at a brand name investment bank, I worked hard to get here. But that day was just another morning on the trading floor.

When I sat down at my terminal, I was already feeling that familiar dread in my stomach. I was spread thin, worn out, doing too much but achieving nothing that seemed particularly meaningful.

Just then, a window popped up on my computer, reminding me it was time to change my password. On an impulse, I typed in the secret name of a business that I had hoped to start.

It was a tiny act of rebellion, a spark that swiftly turned into a bold career move.

A CRISIS IN THE WORLD OF WORK

When I announced that I was leaving a well-paid, highly coveted investment banking job to take some time off and contemplate having children, moving countries and starting my own business, my friends and family told me that I was crazy.

It felt like I was doing the unthinkable to resign without a plan or another job in the bag.

Today, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in the world, I am seeing a parallel crisis in the world of work known as the Great Resignation Wave, where studies predict around half of the global workforce are actively planning to leave their jobs within the next six months.

When I combine the research on the resignation trends as well as information I get from companies in the course of my coaching and consulting work, I see three types of people who are quitting. And these are based on their primary motivations for leaving the corporate grind.