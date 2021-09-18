Commentary: Whether made for humans or horses, ivermectin isn't a proven COVID-19 drug

MONTREAL: Hydroxychloroquine. Remdesivir. Ivermectin. Several medications have been touted as miracle drugs for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic, often without solid medical evidence supporting their use.

Almost like fad diets, arguments for these controversial treatments have come and gone, with ivermectin most recently taking the stage.

As a physician and COVID-19 genetics researcher, I am concerned. No substance we consume, whether one of these medications or a nutritional supplement, lacks risk.

Self-medicating in an uncontrolled setting without consultation with medical professionals endangers people, especially when evidence suggests these medications do not help prevent or treat COVID-19.

Ivermectin is used to treat several types of parasitic infections. It works by interfering with a parasite’s nervous system to paralyse and ultimately kill it.

Ivermectin has been getting recent attention as test-tube studies have demonstrated that it can prevent the virus from continuing to grow. This has motivated clinical trials to determine if these results could apply in humans as well.

While such results are promising, experiments in a test tube are a lot different from clinical trials, given that you can test drug dosages that would be unsafe or unattainable in humans to determine if an effect exists.