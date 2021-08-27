Commentary: Does the pandemic make it harder to take long stretches of annual leave?

SINGAPORE: I am quite the hypocrite when it comes to fighting hustle culture.

Despite reminding my friends of the importance of rest amid the pandemic and busy seasons at work, and writing many times about tackling burnout, I haven’t taken annual leave since the start of this financial year. As much as I am entitled to do so, I suspect I don’t really want nor see a need to.

But it’s not for want of trying.

In an attempt to walk the talk for this commentary, I signed into my company’s HR portal several times, stared at the amount of leave I have remaining, selected a two-week block when I could afford time off … and closed the tab without submitting my leave application.

This conundrum isn’t unique to the pandemic. Pre-pandemic, I found myself unable to completely “switch off” my work brain during my leave. I was constantly brainstorming new ideas for stories, on account of being on social media.

Eventually, it became hard to take leave because I was convinced it was a waste of time, since I was still “working”.

And when the pandemic hit, it forced me to slow down in my daily work habits. I no longer needed long stretches of leave to recuperate like I did pre-pandemic when leave was set aside for obvious leisure activities, such as travel.

Either way, I was stuck with mounting pressure to clear my annual leave — but now, with the added feeling that I’d be wasting it if I spent it in Singapore.

WHY WE DON’T TAKE LEAVE

I’m not alone in my failure to clear leave.

It might have been easier to find reasons to take leave before the pandemic; few people took a two-week break without leaving the country or making major plans with friends and family.

Still, we know people who didn’t clear their leave and accumulated so much that they had to give it up.