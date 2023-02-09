Snap Insight: Where is Singapore headed in its new post-COVID-19 norm?

SINGAPORE: Three years and two days ago, Singapore raised its alert level for the COVID-19 outbreak to code orange. Hours later, long queues started appearing at supermarkets across the island, with residents stocking up on necessities in case of a lockdown.

That lockdown, or circuit breaker, came two months later on Apr 3, 2020. Most workplaces were closed and schools went into home-based learning mode. Residents were advised to remain home and avoid socialising with others. Masks became mandatory soon after.

On Thursday (Feb 9), the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force held its last press conference, announcing an end to three years of restrictions that aimed first to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and then to mitigate its impact.

Singapore will move to DORSCON green on Monday, the lowest alert level since the pandemic started. During the last three years, our lives were restricted and more than 1,700 people died from COVID-19, but both the social and health impacts were much worse in most comparable countries. What, then, are the lessons for future health crises?