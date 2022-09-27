Commentary: Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID-19 protection

NEWCASTLE, Australia: Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our frontline defence against COVID-19 and have saved millions of lives.

Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID-19 variants throughout the pandemic, we’ve relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunisation.

Australia’s Omicron bivalent (two-strain) COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use and will be rolled out as stocks of the original vaccines need replacing.

While we hope they will provide better protection than existing vaccines, the little data we have so far suggests they only provide slightly better protection.

So, if you’re eligible for your fourth dose, it makes sense to get boosted with whichever COVID-19 vaccine you’re offered now – rather than waiting until the Omicron-specific boosters enter circulation.

PLAYING CATCH UP WITH NEW VARIANTS

One key technological advance with mRNA vaccines is the ability to modify the mRNA sequence that encodes the spike protein in SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). This means scientists can target the viral spike protein and respond to the viral variants currently circulating.

But it still takes time to manufacture a recalibrated mRNA vaccine, then test it, distribute it and get it into people’s arms.