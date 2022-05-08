Commentary: Do Omicron’s many sub-variants mean the virus is mutating faster?

MELBOURNE: By now, many of us will be familiar with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This variant of concern has changed the course of the pandemic, leading to a dramatic rise in cases around the world.

We are also increasingly hearing about new Omicron sub-variants with names such as BA.2, BA.4 and now BA.5. The concern is these sub-variants may lead to people becoming reinfected, leading to another rise in cases.

Why are we seeing more of these new sub-variants? Is the virus mutating faster? And what are the implications for the future of COVID-19?

All viruses, SARS-CoV-2 included, mutate constantly. The vast majority of mutations have little to no effect on the ability of the virus to transmit from one person to another or to cause severe disease.

When a virus accumulates a substantial number of mutations, it’s considered a different lineage (somewhat like a different branch on a family tree).

But a viral lineage is not labelled a variant until it has accumulated several unique mutations known to enhance the ability of the virus to transmit and/or cause more severe disease.

This was the case for the BA lineage (sometimes known as B.1.1.529) the World Health Organization labelled Omicron. Omicron has spread rapidly, representing almost all current cases with genomes sequenced globally.