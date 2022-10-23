Commentary: New COVID-19 variants have arrived. How worried should you be?

CHICAGO: Some rather alarming headlines recently circulated about the newest members of the Omicron family. “Nightmare COVID variant,” read one. “The most immune-evasive COVID variants yet.”

Or, as one would-be pandemic influencer said in a tweet shared thousands of times: “MOTHER OF GOD ... #COVID variants worse than CDC has been admitting.”

Apparently, it’s spooky season for COVID-19 variants.

Or not. These fear-mongering headlines and viral all-caps tweets are counterproductive. They confuse and mislead the public about the dangers of the new Omicron descendants. Worse, they potentially undermine a critical message: COVID-19 vaccines still provide good protection against all of these variants.

Much of the recent hubbub arose because the Centers for Disease Control updated its estimates of circulating variants, noting that two – BQ.1 and BQ.1.1., both descendants of the by-now familiar BA.5 – combined now account for about 11 per cent of infections in the US. That’s up from less than 1 per cent a month ago.

Meanwhile, a variant called XBB has been making inroads in Asia.

"IMMUNE ESCAPE" TAKEN OUT OF CONTEXT

The reason for the panicked headlines is that these new Omicron family members are capable of “immune escape” – a phrase that sounds very scary when taken out of context. It makes it sound as if the virus has evolved past our currently available tools.