Commentary: This pandemic has created huge hardship and angst

HONG KONG: As the COVID-19 pandemic entered its third year, the United States was enjoying a protracted stock-market boom, and China’s global trade surplus had reached record highs.

There is reason to believe these trends will not last: Notably, with the US Federal Reserve set to tighten monetary policy in the face of rising inflation, the US stock market has tumbled.

But even if market ebullience or strong exports in the world’s biggest economies were to persist, most people are experiencing hardship and angst. We must not lose sight of that, let alone of the imperative of systemic change.

In responding to the pandemic, policymakers have faced an awful dilemma: Keep the economy open and risk more COVID-19 deaths, or impose lockdowns and destroy livelihoods.

As the Vanderbilt University economist W Kip Viscusi points out, one way to simplify the trade-off between the benefits of reducing health risks and the costs of economic dislocations is to “monetise” COVID-19 deaths.

VALUE OF LIFE

Using the value of a statistical life (VSL) as the metric, Viscusi found that the cost of COVID-19 deaths in the first half of 2020 amounted to US$1.4 trillion in the US and US$3.5 trillion globally.

Although the US accounted for 25 per cent of deaths, its share of the global mortality cost was 41 per cent, because richer countries have a higher VSL. An American is valued at US$11 million, and an Afghan at just US$370,700.