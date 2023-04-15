Commentary: Did 3 years of COVID-19 teach us nothing about social responsibility?

SINGAPORE: I settled down into one of the empty red chairs outside a Taekwondo school, looking forward to an hour of catching up on Netflix programmes undisturbed while my eight-year-old kicked and punched it out in class.

That peace quickly evaporated as another parent plonked himself nearby, clearly ill.

Every few seconds, he would snort loudly as he forcefully cleared his nasal passage. It made a wet, gurgling sound, the mucus sucked through his nostrils and sliding down the back of his throat. This was followed by a series of deep guttural coughs.

If reading this makes your stomach turn, imagine sitting next to him. The man didn’t have a mask on, nor did he cover his face when he sneezed or coughed. He just let it all out.

I debated fishing out a mask from my bag to give to him. But I didn’t, because I was too shy to make things awkward with someone I’d likely bump into every Saturday. I discreetly moved a couple of seats away from him.

Two days later, I woke up with a lump in my throat. I spent the next few days in bed with a high fever, a perpetually blocked nose, and the feeling of someone having sandpapered my throat.