Commentary: Why new COVID-19 antiviral pills are badly needed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia: Nearly two years into the pandemic, it has become starkly clear we need better treatments for COVID-19 for people in the earlier stages of disease.

Two new antiviral drugs could soon be the first effective oral treatments for COVID-19 to help keep people out of the hospital.

An advisory committee to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to review the data supporting molnupiravir - a pill made by Merck and partner Ridgeback Therapeutics - on Nov 30.

And in early November, Pfizer released preliminary results for its antiviral pill, Paxlovid, another potentially promising tool for COVID-19 treatment. On Nov 16, Pfizer formally requested emergency use authorisation of the oral pill from the FDA.

If these drugs get authorised in the coming weeks, they could be an important new treatment option for people with COVID-19, especially for those at high risk in the early stages of infection.

The ability to treat COVID-19 with a pill rather than an injection or infusion means more people can be treated faster.

Molnupiravir and Paxlovid would fill a need that hasn't been met by other COVID-19 drugs, which are either difficult to administer or only suitable for patients in the hospital.

Here's a preview of why these new antiviral drugs are important, how they work and how they could be used.