Commentary: Confused and isolated on your first job? Here’s how fresh grads can ace remote working

SINGAPORE: Three months into her first job, 22-year-old Kim* was still struggling to keep up with her team at a consulting company.

From the onset, work-from-home arrangements (WFH) made it hard to establish rapport with her manager.

Within the team, emails, group chats and direct messages were shuttling back and forth at breakneck speed, making her feel out of step, confused and isolated.

Most of her colleagues were faceless names, and the corporate culture felt alien.

Kim’s situation is something newbies hired in a pandemic era can probably relate to. Already challenging for any new working adult, WFH can be even more daunting for fresh graduates.

Joining a company in a WFH arrangement means having to work with strangers almost immediately without physically meeting them. A 30-minute virtual introduction to the team serves as a cursory “hello” but is inadequate for establishing relationships.

A year-and-a-half of the pandemic has made it clear that WFH, whether full-time or a few days per week, may be here to stay. While some employer-partners have given us feedback on graduate hires assimilating seamlessly into their new teams, not all have found it easy.

1. CHECK IN WITH YOUR SUPERVISOR WHEN UNSURE

Sarah*, 23, who joined a multinational corporation, thought her new manager was ignoring her requests for a response. She began to second-guess her work, wondering if her emails and texts were off-point.