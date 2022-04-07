Commentary: How can Singapore learn to be more flexible about COVID-19 rules?

SINGAPORE: With the local situation improving, many COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. Since Mar 29, social gatherings are allowed in groups of up to 10 persons and mask-wearing is no longer mandatory outdoors.

The Government also announced on Monday (Apr 4) that all nightlife businesses – a sector that has been hit hard, with little respite in measures besides being allowed to pivot to F&B operations - will be allowed to fully reopen in two weeks.

These announcements come as a relief, even jubilation, by many who see this as the pieces of living with COVID-19 finally falling into place. Even TraceTogether and vaccine-differentiated safe management measures are being reviewed and could be ceased if no longer needed.

Getting here has taken Singapore down a long and winding road, with the number of people allowed to gather one of the most visible route markers. This number fluctuated in tandem with infection levels, rising from five to eight in the initial re-opening phases, down to five then two as infections rose, before settling at five again in August 2021.

Through these policy changes, many have asked why social gatherings should be limited to a specific number, be it two, five, eight or even 10. Could policymakers not have been more flexible in applying social gathering and dining-in limits, particularly for families who already live in close proximity and constant exposure to each other’s germs anyway?

These questions are not unique to Singapore, as residents and businesses across the world continue to grapple with COVID-19 rules and seek greater flexibility.

A NEED FOR HARD RULES, BUT INFLEXIBILITY CAN HURT

But let’s not forget that when those rules were implemented, there remained much uncertainty about the pandemic and the nature of the virus. Decisions about precautionary measures were needed before there was enough time to gather conclusive data on infection and transmission.