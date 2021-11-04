Commentary: Could the use of COVID-19 self-test kits and vending machines be replicated for HIV testing?

SINGAPORE: When the pandemic first struck, countries around the world started out testing for COVID-19 only among symptomatic individuals with a travel history or were close contacts of a case.

This was a laborious process. A doctor took swabs at the clinic and sent them off for testing in a laboratory.

Today, in Singapore, rapid self-test kits can be dispensed at vending machines islandwide. They are distributed through the mail, schools and employers, and readily available over-the-counter in supermarkets and pharmacies.

Rapid and on-demand COVID-19 testing is a key pillar of Singapore’s strategy to emerge from ongoing surges towards endemic living.

Whether it’s because we might have been exposed, feel a cough coming on or want to protect vulnerable loved ones, testing gives us peace of mind over our health status. It informs what we do next – or not do – to prevent onward transmission to others in the community.

Easy access to COVID-19 testing has clear benefits: It saves time and money, encourages social responsibility and reduces intermingling of potential cases in the community.

Normalising access can also lower other barriers to testing, such as apprehension and stigma.

As the local KTV cluster grew in July, karaoke lounge customers must have found it hard to proactively go to the clinic, tell the doctor about exposure, get swabbed and then explain to the family why they end up under quarantine.

Such stigma complicated testing in South Korea in May 2020 after outbreaks were linked to clubs popular with the gay community. Much easier to get reassurance by ripping open a foil bag and waiting 15 minutes, no questions asked.