Commentary: Even COVID-19 won’t stop Singapore’s penchant for queueing up for food

SINGAPORE: After social media got wind of a former Crystal Jade chef who struck out on his own to start a Hong Kong-style wanton noodle store in a Yishun kopitiam, the not-so-surprising happened – people flocked to the stall, stoically braving hour-long queues and even rainy weather.

In the little red dot, this is a tale as old as time - from Shake Shack burgers to one-Michelin starred bak chor mee, bubble tea to Ikea meatballs. If food is our national passion, queueing for food is undoubtedly our national sport.

But with F&B establishments aplenty across the island, there will most certainly be other - and less crowded - places that offer an equally delectable dish. So why go to all this hassle?

QUEUES OF FOMO FOODIES

Call it old-school kiasu or millennial-style FOMO (fear of missing out). Perhaps it taps on our desire to score bragging rights by being among the first to post about a new hyped-up F&B place before it invariably loses its novelty.

When colourfully-named American chain Eggslut opened its first Southeast Asian outlet at Scotts Square a few weeks ago, many rushed to be among the first to try its famous wobbly eggs on opening day.

The earliest diners were reportedly in the queue by 8am - three hours before the outlet even opened for business.