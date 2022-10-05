Commentary: Smartwatches could help detect and track COVID-19

COLCHESTER, England: Wearable technologies such as smartwatches and activity trackers have attracted lots of interest over the past few years around their potential to monitor our health.

During the pandemic, attention has turned to whether these wearable devices could detect physiological changes that might indicate a COVID-19 infection. This in turn could help with early isolation and testing, reducing the spread of the virus.

So what does the evidence say? Could these technologies be an effective tool to help navigate the pandemic?

An elevated respiratory rate, or breathing rate, has been shown to be a useful biomarker for the early detection of COVID. Respiratory rates can be estimated using a method called photoplethysmography which requires only a single point of contact (for example, your finger or wrist).

Photoplethysmography is often susceptible to external factors such as ambient light, pressure or motion. So most studies seeking to use this method to detect COVID-19 have focused on monitoring people during sleep.

Electronics company Fitbit analysed the nocturnal respiratory rates of thousands of users of their devices to understand whether this measure could aid COVID-19 detection.

They found that within a seven-day period (from one day before symptom onset, or one day before a positive test for participants without symptoms), a portion of people with COVID-19 showed at least one measurement of elevated respiratory rate.