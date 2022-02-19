Commentary: COVID-19 treatments are a necessary line of defence after vaccines

SINGAPORE: “When will life return to normal?” This is the question we scientists in Singapore, and experts around the world studying COVID-19, are almost always asked.

About a year after the introduction of vaccines, we still hear surprise and frustration that, for many, life has not returned to the way it was before the pandemic.

Even with 94 per cent of the eligible population completing their primary vaccination series, Singapore still hit a record high of 19,179 local infections on Tuesday (Feb 15), though the number of severe cases remains low thanks to high vaccine coverage in the community.

Vaccines have aided us in the fight and remain the best defence against SARS-CoV-2.

But there are also individuals who remain at risk for COVID-19, such as the immunocompromised. Vaccination is less effective, and, in some cases, not recommended for them.

Those with mild disease can still experience long-COVID, which involves persistent symptoms that compromise quality of life.

These factors do not de-emphasise the need for vaccine compliance, but they create a situation in which we need more options for combatting COVID-19 beyond vaccines, both to protect the more vulnerable in our communities and to treat infections that continue to spread.

How could these new infections be curbed?

Other preventative and treatment options have started to emerge. These include antivirals and immunomodulators.

ANTIVIRALS’ EFFECTIVENESS ON NEW VARIANTS REMAINS TO BE SEEN

Paxlovid, Pfizer’s oral tablet, was granted interim authorisation by the Health Sciences Authority and the first batch has just arrived in Singapore this week. This has raised enthusiasm that new treatment options are now available here.

Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir are both oral pills that patients can take at home during the first few days of COVID-19 infection to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and severe outcomes.