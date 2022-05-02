Commentary: Travelling to a restriction-free UK was invigorating but had its risks

SINGAPORE: As I walked down London’s Portobello Market on a cool Saturday afternoon, I was flanked by crowds of maskless people. The iconic street of colourful houses and cramped antique stalls looked entirely unchanged by the pandemic.

A couple indulged in piping hot churros; a young man haggled with a vendor over a ceramic plate; and a few teenagers furiously browsed racks of secondhand clothes.

There was a palpable lightness wherever I went in the United Kingdom, be it in shopping malls, on trains or streets. As a Singaporean accustomed to wearing a mask the past two years, it was invigorating to get a glimpse of what a “return to normal” could look like.

Here in Singapore, many COVID-19 restrictions have been eased. After the latest slate of announcements, there are no more group size limits and all employees can return to the office beginning since Apr 26.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Singapore no longer have to take pre-departure tests too. With one more obstacle gone when travelling abroad – along with the fear of potentially getting stranded in a foreign country upon testing positive – many of us no doubt will look into booking flights again.

After flying to London in March – my first overseas trip in two years – I’ve experienced a model of what post-pandemic living could be. While it was liberating to wander about maskless and enjoy pints in packed pubs, it became clear to me how freedom comes with trade-offs.

UNDER THE VENEER OF ‘LIVING WITH COVID-19’

COVID-19 felt like a thing of the past in London, since British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrapped all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on Feb 22.