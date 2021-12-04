Commentary: Booster shots have side effects. Workplaces can afford to be more understanding

SINGAPORE: When the COVID-19 vaccine became available in Singapore and slots for my age group opened up earlier this year, I registered online right away.

It felt good to do my part against this new scary virus. I scheduled my first dose on a Sunday evening and woke up the next morning feeling only a slightly sore arm.

A few weeks later, I went in for my second dose – on a same Sunday evening slot. Except this time, things were vastly different.

I woke at 3am, with a high fever and chills. I stumbled out of bed, popped some paracetamol yet couldn’t sleep. My arm felt like a tonne of bricks.

A few hours later that Monday morning, I groggily woke up to the alarm going off. Things continued downhill.

While I was working from home, I had a full day of tasks ahead of me. But as soon as I sat down at my desk and logged on, I knew I had to take a sick day. Thankfully, I had a team who could fill in for me. I was back at work the next day after the worst effects wore off although remnants of my brain fog persisted.

A few weeks ago, it was time for a booster shot. I’ll be honest and say this time, I was very hesitant.

Knowing how the second dose messed up several of my days, I decided to plan this third shot carefully. So, I picked an early Saturday morning slot – with the weekend to deal with side effects.

True enough, a fever appeared a few hours in. Except this time, I had cleared my calendar and was ready for it. Thankfully, the effects were much milder (also because the third Moderna dose is much lower than the first two). By Monday, I was perfectly fine.

But when I initially told my family and friends my booster plan, they said I was “wasting” a perfectly precious weekend. I should have gotten the shot on a weekday and taken sick leave instead of doing it during my personal time.