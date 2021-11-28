Commentary: Parental concerns brewing ahead of approval for COVID-19 vaccinations for kids under 12

SINGAPORE: Parents in Singapore with kids aged five to 11 will have to make a big decision very soon.

The Health Ministry’s director of medical services Kenneth Mak said on Saturday (Nov 20) that Singapore hopes to extend COVID-19 vaccines for children aged five to 11 from January 2022, pending the recommendation of the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination.

As a mother, I can understand the conflicts and concerns that parents have. Choosing to get that jab for our young ones just doesn’t seem straightforward.

On one hand, we celebrate that a vaccine is finally available for children as we know mass vaccination of the world population is our ticket out of the pandemic. Most of Singapore’s eligible population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

And we are fortunate many effective COVID-19 vaccines have been produced and authorised for use in record time, and made available to us in Singapore. Many countries, especially in less developed countries, still have issues accessing these life-saving vaccines.

Many countries have also launched successful vaccination campaigns, including for adolescents after published clinical trial data demonstrated vaccine efficacy at preventing symptomatic infection in children aged 12 to 15.

Several also rolled out or recommended vaccinating younger age groups or are currently deliberating it. In the United States, more than 2.6 million children between five to 11 have already received their first dose.

Parents in Singapore who may have eagerly taken their own shots didn’t seem to hesitate when vaccinating their children above 12 years of age. As of Nov 23, 85 per cent of our total population are fully vaccinated - one of the highest worldwide - especially with about 90 per cent among youths and young adults.

Will we do the same with younger children when the time comes?