Commentary: What can you do if your parents or siblings refuse COVID-19 vaccination?

SINGAPORE: My colleagues and I are seeing an increase in cases of intractable family conflicts over vaccines. While many of these clients also report frequent and intense conflicts compared to other families, COVID-19 has opened up some of these fissures even more.

Take Sarah* for instance. She is the main caregiver of her elderly mother. Besides the mental strain of caregiving, Sarah experiences anxieties over her unvaccinated siblings visiting their mother.

She tried explaining to her siblings that they might endanger the health of their elderly mother who has pre-existing allergies, but they are adamant the vaccines are unsafe.

Pleas for them to get vaccinated often turned into arguments, causing a rift in their relationship.

Then there’s Mike* who has been talking to his parents for months trying to persuade them to get their jabs. But these conversations often become heated, creating tension.

His parents are religious and believe that vaccines are harmful. As a result of their arguments, Mike’s relationship with his parents has become very strained.

Tension and conflict are unavoidable realities in every family setting. Family members can hold strong but opposing views on many issues: Money, politics, chores, romantic partners, tastes and preferences.