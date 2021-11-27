Commentary: Why is a global vaccination certificate for travel taking so long to work out?

SINGAPORE: Most countries have a way to digitally verify if their residents are vaccinated.

In Singapore, there’s TraceTogether. Germany was the first country to issue a European Union Digital COVID Certificate recognised across EU countries.

But because an internationally recognised COVID-19 vaccination certification is lacking, people crossing borders, like travellers using the vaccinated travel lanes from the United States to Singapore, might encounter frictions.

After some overseas Singaporeans faced challenges with obtaining the needed vaccination proof to return home, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore eased rules and broadened the type of records that can be presented.

This issue is coming into sharper focus as more countries open up quarantine-free travel for the vaccinated and people want to travel again.

While authorities around the world can exercise flexibility, recognising that this may be a teething issue to some extent as travellers from more jurisdictions visit their country, it raises the question of why a universally accepted standard for a travel vaccine passport is taking so long.

MANY PARTS MUST COME TOGETHER SO A VACCINE PASSPORT WORKS SEAMLESSLY

The big issue is that it is difficult to find a stakeholder who has the capability to create, promote and defend a set of common standards across national borders.

To understand why a vaccine passport is so difficult to implement at the global level, we need to think about a couple of concepts: Modularity and offline frictions.

The concept of modularity relates to how units which are developed independently can function together as a whole.

Think of Lego pieces and smartphone apps: Manufacturers around the world produce pieces that fit together to make Lego castles, and different iOS (iPhone Operating System) developers create apps that can be accessed seamlessly and work together on users’ iPhones.