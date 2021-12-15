Commentary: Parents believing conspiracy theories threaten COVID-19 vaccination drive for kids

NOTTINGHAM, England: Older people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19, but in the UK it’s the young who are now driving the pandemic.

Last month, school-age children in Britain were 15 times more likely than people over 80 to have the coronavirus.

Leaving young people unvaccinated partly explains why cases have been so high in this group. This is why many countries are now offering COVID-19 jabs to children.

In the UK, all 12 to 15-year-olds are being offered a first vaccine dose. Some countries – such as the US and Israel – are offering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged five and over.

Of course, with younger children, it’s their parents that decide whether they get the jab – and vaccine hesitancy can be a problem. In a recent US poll, three in 10 parents said they would definitely not vaccinate their child against COVID-19.

Concerns about side-effects or the perceived lower risk of COVID-19 to kids may explain this. However, anti-vaccine conspiracy theories may also be playing a role.