Commentary: Why this doctor won't hesitate to vaccinate his 5-year-old

SASKATOON, Canada: I am an infectious disease physician. When it is our turn to vaccinate our five-year-old son against COVID-19, I will do so with confidence and without hesitation.

I am encouraging every parent with eligible children between ages five and 11 to do the same. Here is why.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between five and 11 years of age.

Subsequently, members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)'s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to recommend vaccination for all children aged five to 11, a recommendation quickly endorsed by CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The rush to vaccinate children in this age group in the US has now begun.

Health Canada is reviewing a similar submission from Pfizer to allow its vaccine to be used in children. Approval is expected in the coming weeks. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) will then provide guidance for its use in Canada, after which we expect to have the vaccine authorised for all children in Canada in this age group.

REVIEWING THE EVIDENCE AND SAFETY

Many parents in Canada have indicated hesitancy to vaccinate their children and understandably all parents have questions about weighing the risks and benefits. Let's review the evidence.

Pfizer's clinical trial conducted in the US in kids aged five to 11 began early in 2021 and a significant surge of COVID-19 occurred soon after as the highly contagious Delta variant swept across the country. The data reported from the clinical trial thus far is encouraging.