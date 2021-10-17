Commentary: No, COVID-19 vaccines don’t stay in your body for years

MELBOURNE: As Australia strives to reach its national COVID-19 vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines.

While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy.

A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months is the accusation they remain active in the body for extended periods of time – a claim which has increased vaccine hesitancy in some people.

However, vaccines are cleared from your body in mere days or weeks. It’s the immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that appears to last for a long time.

This isn’t due to the vaccines themselves remaining in the body. Instead, the vaccines stimulate our immune system and teach it how to respond if we’re ever exposed to the coronavirus.

HOW VACCINES WORK

All vaccines, no matter the technology, have the same fundamental goal – to introduce the immune system to an infectious agent, without the risk that comes from disease.

The vaccine needs to follow a similar pathway a virus would have taken to produce an adequate immune response. Viruses enter our cells and use them to replicate themselves. So, the vaccines also need to be delivered in cells where proteins are produced, which mimics a component of the virus itself.