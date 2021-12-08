Commentary: Vaccine donations in Asia bring goodwill amid Omicron uncertainty and booster drives

SYDNEY: COVID-19 has loomed large over everything again this year and the new Omicron variant is a warning that there is still plenty of fight left in the virus.

But the pandemic is ultimately an economic and geopolitical story as well as a health threat.

Donations of vaccines and the economic impacts of the pandemic have consequently become key channels for the virus to influence the balance of power in Asia.

As the newly released 2021 Lowy Institute Asia Power Index shows, giving vaccines yields payoffs for donors and producers now – meaning richer countries would serve their own interests by giving more vaccines now to countries who need them.

Doing so would mitigate further economic distress, stabilise the region and generate rewards for donors, offering three benefits at a relatively low cost.

VACCINE DONATIONS A CHANNEL OF INFLUENCE

The pressing need for vaccines to quell the Delta variant turned vaccine donations into a major channel of influence over the past year.

To date, none has exerted more sway through this mechanism than the United States. It has donated over 90 million vaccine doses to Asia – twice as many as China, the next largest donor in aggregate terms – and given more on a per capita basis than any other donor in the Indo-Pacific.

China, Japan and India have also been active in donating doses, while smaller countries such as New Zealand and Australia have been relatively generous in per capita terms.