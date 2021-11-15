Commentary: Where are the vaccine-hesitant actually getting their ‘research’ from?

SINGAPORE: The vaccine-hesitant stand at the peripheries of the anti-vaccine echo chamber.

Almost a year after COVID-19 vaccines made their way to Singapore, some people still have surrounding concerns over medical conditions or uncertainty about the science.

Singapore’s own variants of misinformation exacerbate this problem, with anti-vaccine narratives from local sources and across the globe circulating on social media and being shared by, friends, even family.

It’s become a real headache in recent months for platforms and authorities to balance between allowing healthy critical discourse and drawing the line at misinformation, with YouTube and the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) Office taking action against COVID-19 content by a local channel and website.

While efforts to stem misinformation at source continue, these raise the larger question of why there’s even a demand for such conspiracy theories and who these communities are. Why do the vaccine-hesitant prefer listening to peers and anecdotes instead of established medical guidance?