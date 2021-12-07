Commentary: Will vaccine mandates increase uptake amid Omicron fears?

OXFORD: The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, recently announced plans to fine people aged 60 and over who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. A monthly fine of €100 (US$113) will be imposed from Jan 16, 2022.

Faced with surges in COVID-19 in some regions and the sudden emergence of the new Omicron variant of concern, a growing number of countries are tightening their vaccination rules: From increasing the requirement for boosters to mandatory vaccines for certain occupations and businesses, and sometimes the wider public.

Among the first countries to impose vaccine mandates were Indonesia, Micronesia and Turkmenistan. More recently, Austria is planning to introduce mandatory vaccination in response to rising COVID-19 cases, while Germany is considering a similar move.

But this is not the first time that governments have made vaccination mandatory to increase uptake. Looking at previous mandates before COVID-19 can provide further insight into the current situation. My colleague Tatjana Marks and I recently reviewed mandatory vaccination policies around the world, with a concentration on childhood vaccines.

We found that many western European countries imposed mandatory vaccination in the 19th century (against smallpox, and often including adults) and many eastern European countries imposed them during the Soviet era.

For Europe, the early introduction of these mandates was met with a swift pushback by anti-vaccination leagues who saw them as an encroachment of the state into the private sphere.

The health authorities and governments who initiated these vaccine mandates later changed tack, preferring to foster mutual trust and responsibility with citizens for their health and to protect others.

In more recent times, when mandates have been imposed, they have mainly come about in reaction to vaccination rates not being high enough to stop outbreaks from happening.