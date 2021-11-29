Commentary: Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine looks like a very exciting addition

SOUTHAMPTON: The pandemic has been rumbling on for two years and is probably going to rumble on for years to come. And despite recent excitement about new drugs to treat COVID-19, it’s still vaccines that will underpin each country’s route out of the pandemic.

Immunisation has proven a highly effective way of stopping people from developing severe COVID-19.

Vaccines can be given to large numbers of people to offer long-term protection in a way that other treatments, such as antiviral drugs, can’t. Vaccines also reduce the risk of getting infected and passing the virus on.

Many different vaccines are now available globally, with billions of doses administered. Yet because they’ve been unequally bought up, with richer countries capturing the lion’s share, only half the world has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

So it’s good that there are additional vaccines showing promise that could soon be widely available to boost supplies – such as Novavax’s.

HOW THIS VACCINE WORKS

The Novavax jab is a protein subunit vaccine, and so is different from the mRNA vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer, the viral-vectored vaccines made by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, and the inactivated-virus vaccines made by Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Protein subunit vaccines contain a key part of whatever it is that they protect against. In this case, to protect against the coronavirus, they contain the spike proteins that cover the virus’s surface, which the immune system can easily recognise.