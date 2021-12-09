Commentary: A year of COVID-19 vaccines - how the UK pinned hopes on jabs and why some are under threat

OMICRON - A WORRYING DEVELOPMENT

Just as the world should have been getting ready to celebrate the first anniversary of the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, omicron came along to spoil the party.

The recent emergence of this latest variant of concern is worrying.

It has many mutations that make it potentially more infectious and able to evade immunity from vaccines and previous infection – indeed, reinfection rates appear to be three times that of the delta variant.

It is spreading rapidly in South Africa and beyond, including in vaccinated people.

This new threat prompted the UK government to extend booster jabs to all adults. Whether the boosters will provide enough protection against the new variant is not certain.

To date, the government has relied on vaccine protection as the “wall of defence” against COVID-19.

Against Omicron, the current vaccines might not be enough, and further public health measures could be needed to buy time until newer vaccines can be developed.

Vaccines offer the best protection, but as good as they are, no vaccine gives total protection. Looking to the future, the threat of new variants of the virus emerging has not gone away.

Whether we need more vaccine boosters will depend on how lethal the infections are, whether there is vaccine escape (that is, the immunity from vaccines is less effective against infection), and how long immunity from past infection or vaccination lasts.

Like the seasonal flu vaccines, regular COVID-19 vaccines may be needed, and the vaccines themselves may have to be adapted to protect against the latest variant.

Don’t be surprised if annual COVID-19 vaccinations, particularly for the elderly and vulnerable, become a regular feature.

But, before we get too downhearted, let’s pause for a moment to celebrate this past year of COVID-19 vaccines – 8.24 billion doses administered globally – and the countless lives they have saved.

Andrew Lee is a Reader in Global Public Health at the University of Sheffield. This commentary first appeared on The Conversation.