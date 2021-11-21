Commentary: Vaccinated people not ‘just as infectious’ as unvaccinated if they get COVID-19

MELBOURNE: Some recent studies have shown similar peak viral loads in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated people who contract COVID-19. This has raised concerns for the efficacy of vaccines for preventing transmission.

How concerned should we be? Are vaccinated people just as contagious as unvaccinated? What does this mean for future plans for reopening?

These studies only show a similar peak viral load, which is the highest amount of virus in the system over the course of the study.

But vaccinated people clear the virus faster, with lower levels of virus overall, and have less time with very high levels of virus present.

Therefore, vaccinated people are, on average, likely to be less contagious.

Let us explain.