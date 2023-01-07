Commentary: No, vaccines aren’t making new COVID-19 variants worse

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: A new COVID-19 variant called XBB1.5 is driving a new wave of infections. But susceptibility to it is not, as some contend, being fuelled by vaccines. Still, the surges of ever more immune-evasive variants raise legitimate questions about whether vaccines and boosters are still protecting us from infection, or should only be recommended for their ability to prevent severe disease and death.

Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts, says XBB1.5 has made a massive leap above existing variants. He compares the other currently circulating variants to athletes slowly shaving off a hundredth of a second on the 100m dash. But XBB1.5 is like Usain Bolt, suddenly smashing the old record by a huge margin.

That’s one reason XBB1.5 infection rates are shooting up fast. The other is timing: Winter is when past waves have surged, driven by weather and holiday gatherings.

How are vaccines affecting this trajectory? A Wall Street Journal column under the headline, Are Vaccines Fueling New Covid Variants?, makes the argument that XBB1.5 started in one of the most heavily vaccinated parts of the world - the northeastern US.

But the headline is misleading, because XBB1.5 didn’t acquire its immune-evasive power in the US. Rather, XBB1.5 is the offspring of two previously circulating variants, called XBB and XBB1, which probably arose somewhere in Asia, said Jesse Bloom, an evolutionary biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle.

The original XBB was the first variant known to have emerged through a process called recombination. Two versions of the Omicron variant BA.2 must have infected the same person at the same time and swapped genetic material to produce something new.