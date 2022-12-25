Commentary: COVID-19 or the common cold? What to do if you have symptoms this Christmas

In short, if in doubt, buy a COVID-19 test. Admittedly, this is easier said than done during a cost of living crisis (I would argue governments should try to make rapid tests free, at least during winters). Testing is the only way to know for sure if your cough or sneeze is due to COVID-19.

That said, although COVID-19 has been particularly devastating over the past few years, respiratory diseases as a whole are worth preventing where possible. Taken together, COVID-19, flu and pneumonia still account for a significant proportion of all deaths in many countries, including the UK.

A HIERARCHY OF PROTECTIONS

To keep ourselves and others safe this Christmas, we might draw on what I call a “hierarchy of protections”. This takes inspiration from a model used to manage workplace safety, the “hierarchy of controls”.

The model outlines five levels of protecting against hazards in the workplace. By substituting occupational hazards for respiratory viruses, we can use this model to guide our actions if we have symptoms – COVID-19 or otherwise – at Christmas (or any time).

1. Protection by elimination: The only sure-fire way of not spreading an airborne illness is by not coming into close contact with anyone while infectious. But some people may not be able to self-isolate. Perhaps they need to care for loved ones this holiday season, or can’t face the prospect of another Christmas alone.

2. Protection by substitution: If we can’t eliminate our contacts when we’re sick, we can at least strive to reduce them, especially those who are clinically vulnerable. Meeting outdoors wherever possible is also a good idea. Viruses are much less likely to spread at outdoor carol services or Christmas markets than indoor ones.

3. Engineering protections: If we can’t meet outdoors (it is winter after all), then we can at least try to keep indoor spaces well ventilated, for example by opening windows and buying portable HEPA air filters.

4. Administrative protections: Where we need to meet, meeting briefly and avoiding physical contact like hugs and handshakes when sick can help.

5. Protection by PPE: In many countries, mask-wearing and even hand-hygiene practices have decreased considerably over the past year. But these are particularly important when sick. We can think of face masks like umbrellas, using them as and when needed.

Of course, some of these actions can be used in combination, and will depend on the context.

Doing what we reasonably can to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses may mean some personal sacrifices this Christmas if you’re one of the unlucky ones to be unwell. But it will benefit your loved ones and public health more widely.

Simon Nicholas Williams is Lecturer in Psychology at Swansea University. This commentary first appeared in The Conversation.