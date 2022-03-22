Commentary: Could you have had COVID-19 and not realised it?

CANBERRA: It seems like not a day goes by without learning that someone in our inner circle of family, friends and colleagues has COVID-19. When we ask how unwell our acquaintance is, the responses vary from “they’re really ill” to “you wouldn’t even know they had it”.

This is in line with studies that report moderate to severe illness in a minority of people (usually older with other risk factors) and that up to one in three positive people exhibits no symptoms.

Given the ubiquitous presence of this highly infectious coronavirus in our community and the high rate of asymptomatic illness, those who have not been diagnosed with COVID-19 might wonder: “How would I know if I had been infected?” and “Does it matter if I have?”

HOW IS COVID-19 DIAGNOSED?

Most people know they’ve had COVID-19 because they had a fever or upper respiratory tract symptoms and/or were exposed to an infected person and had a swab test (PCR or rapid antigen) that detected the COVID-19 virus (SARS-CoV-2) in the upper airway. People with consistent symptoms or high-risk exposures who were not able to access PCR tests or ART to confirm their diagnosis could have instead presumed themselves positive and quarantined.

It is possible to diagnose past infections in those who never tested positive. A blood test can look for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies (also known as immunoglobulins).