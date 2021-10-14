Commentary: Too much COVID-19 information can be disorientating and unnecessarily stressful

In Singapore, a recent online survey we conducted at the NTU Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information in August found some 30 per cent of the polled 674 Singapore citizens and permanent residents report experiencing COVID-19 information overload.

We’re processing information from morning when the daily updates on the gov.sg Whatsapp channel come in to the end of the day as we go to bed.

We found a slight increase in the number of respondents who frequently use news websites in Singapore, up by about 7 percentage points from our first survey in December 2020 to our second survey this June.

While this is an encouraging development, as more people are reading trusted sources and keeping themselves informed of the latest news, this may also contribute to increased exposure to information related to the pandemic.

In many ways, Singapore is expected to be more susceptible to information overload, having one of the highest Internet penetration rates in the world, with some of the fastest speeds, meaning we receive quick and easy access to information within and from outside the country.

Singaporeans are also among the most active social media users in the world pre-coronavirus, with this trend ticking up as seniors and vulnerable groups are encouraged to go online to fight social isolation.

The 2021 Digital News Report for Singapore, published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, found 88 per cent of the more than 2,000 Singapore residents surveyed in January use WhatsApp, while 70 per cent use Facebook and 73 per cent YouTube.

Yet on these social media spaces, credible information from authorities and heartfelt personal updates appear alongside misinformation on unsafe home remedies, vaccine-related conspiracy theories and more, adding up to a barrage of information too much to handle.

Social media use can be a bane in trying times as we struggle to cope with a deluge of counsel. In fact, frequent consumption of social media for COVID-19 related updates is the one thing our August survey found to be linked to higher levels of information overload.