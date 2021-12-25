Commentary: Unvaccinated populations fuel the emergence of COVID-19 variants

SINGAPORE: Viruses are essentially parasites.

In order to multiply, they must get into a mammalian cell and hijack the host machineries for reproduction. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID, humans serve as vessels for it to multiply.

SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus. As the virus multiplies its viral genome inside cells, it generates random mutations due to the mistakes it makes when copying its genome. Most RNA viruses lack the ability to check and correct errors or proofreading skills, and thus have fast rate of mutation.

Coronavirus has some “light” proofreading mechanism compared with other RNA viruses such as influenza virus and HIV, the causative agents of flu and AIDS respectively, and therefore mutates slower.

Nonetheless, we are seeing a slew of SARS-CoV-2 mutants generated since its outbreak two years ago. The generation of mutants gives an opportunity for the virus to adapt and change, making them harder to exterminate.

RACE BETWEEN VARIANTS

When SARS-CoV-2 virus goes through numerous cycles of multiplying, mutations accumulate, and variants arise. Different mutations in different variants can be either detrimental, neutral or advantageous to their survival.

Then the race between variants begins. Which will reign supreme depends on their characteristics and factors such as how fast they can infect a person, how transmissible they are and how they can overcome the hosts’ pre-existing immunity.