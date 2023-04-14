Commentary: Focus on COVID-19 deaths undercounts health harms of pandemic

OXFORD: More than three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, both the virus and the measures taken to control its spread have affected people’s lives across the globe. But how can we fully quantify these effects?

While we have estimates of how many people have died from COVID-19 globally (which currently run at just under 7 million), its broader effects - including mental health deterioration due, for example, to the anxiety of getting infected or the isolation of lockdowns - have received less research attention.

In a new study, we’ve attempted to quantify how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected global health using an international survey of the general public.

CONSIDERING QUALITY OF LIFE BASED ON HEALTH

Health economists often quantify health using a metric known as the quality-adjusted life year (QALY). The idea is to assign a value to each year of a person’s life based on their overall health. A person in full health gets a score of one and those who are very ill close to zero.

A common way to measure QALYs is through a brief survey called the EQ-5D, which involves five questions covering key dimensions of health. A person rates their levels of mobility, self care, usual activities, pain and discomfort, and anxiety and depression.

The responses provide a profile of the person’s health-related quality of life, which is summarised by what’s known as the EQ-5D index. When measured at different points in time this can be used to estimate QALYs, which adjust life expectancy to take account of overall health.