Commentary: COVID-19 trends will be more difficult to predict in 2023 and beyond

LOUGHBOROUGH, England: In 2020, we knew very little about the novel virus that was to become known for causing COVID-19. Now, as we enter 2023, a search of Google Scholar produces around 5 million results containing the term.

So how will the pandemic be felt in 2023? This question is in some ways impossible to answer, given a number of unknowns.

In early 2020, the scientific community was focused on determining key parameters that could be used to make projections as to the severity and extent of the spread of the virus. Now, the complex interplay of COVID-19 variants, vaccination and natural immunity makes that process far more difficult and less predictable.

But this doesn’t mean there’s room for complacency. The proportion of people estimated to be infected has varied over time, but this figure has not fallen below 1.25 per cent (or one in 80 people) in England for the entirety of 2022.

COVID-19 is very much still with us, and people are being infected time and time again.

Meanwhile, the number of people self-reporting long COVID symptoms in the United Kingdom is around 3.4 per cent, or one in 30 people. And the cumulative risk of acquiring long COVID grows the more times people are reinfected with COVID-19.

The UK’s health system is under huge pressure, with very high pre-COVID-19 waiting times having been exacerbated during the pandemic.