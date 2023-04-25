Commentary: Fresh COVID-19 wave in Singapore opens up long COVID risk – and we still don’t know enough about it

SINGAPORE: Singapore is experiencing a fresh COVID-19 wave, weeks after stepping down pandemic measures in the community in February.

With 28,410 cases recorded in the final week of March and social media users sharing anecdotes of individuals coughing and sneezing without their masks, it is understandable that some anxieties about COVID-19 risks are resurfacing.

Doctors CNA spoke to said that most COVID-19 patients have mild symptoms. The Ministry of Health also said that there is currently no evidence of increased severity in the cases, driven by a mix of XBB subvariants including XBB.1.16 also called Arcturus.

Though the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients has increased, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung put this into context as being much lower than those hospitalised for non-COVID infections and said that the current situation is “what endemicity should look like”.

How can Singapore break the current wave? Infection numbers fall when a sufficient proportion of the population become immune (through infection, vaccination or death), but can rise again when new strains emerge that overcome the current population immunity - and the cycle continues.

This cycle is a global phenomenon as long as people are free to travel, so measures like mask mandates are no longer helpful if we cannot isolate the country from the world. Individual mask-wearing is an option for those concerned about their own risk exposure, while the act of social responsibility of masking up or staying home when unwell could do more to minimise those risks at source.