Commentary: COVID restrictions keep our kids safe but their friendships take a hit

SINGAPORE: My youngest boy started Primary 1 last year, just as the fight with COVID-19 was beginning.

It has been a year and a half and he finally feels like he has made friends.

While he occasionally talks about a few boys he liked in school, once post-circuit breaker COVID restrictions kicked in, the chance to interact with these friends dropped markedly and with that the chance to cultivate friendships.

Compared to my daughter, who is now in Primary 6, the boy has had a vastly different experience – everyone has to wear masks, safe distancing determines who sits where, how far apart they are and critically, how they cannot “cross-contaminate” – no mingling outside of their immediate class circles.

Once freely accessible spaces such as the library and the school field are now out of bounds, except for certain levels on certain days.

PE classes are subdued as pupils can only exercise at a distance. And there can be absolutely no singing during music lessons.

To be clear, everyone understands the need for safety protocols – especially when it is applied to children because those under 12 cannot be vaccinated and the fear of infection is not one to be dealt with lightly.

Yet, we cannot overlook the fact that this extraordinary time will impact children in ways even the most watchful eye might not pick out immediately.