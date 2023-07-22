Commentary: Thank your genes if you have never fallen sick from COVID-19

CHICAGO: Even as COVID-19 has faded into the background for most of the public, our curiosity about the virus’s idiosyncrasies hasn’t waned.

Why does one member of a household suffer a hacking cough but another not even a sniffle? Why does long COVID afflict some and not others? A cluster of new studies suggests some of the answers lie in our genes. What scientists are learning could help them develop better vaccines in the future - either for new variants of COVID-19 or entirely new forms of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

MILD CASES ARE RELATIVELY UNSTUDIED

Mild cases or asymptomatic infections have been relatively unstudied. Scientists’ focus on the sickest patients wasn’t just because of the urgency to save lives, but because it’s simply easier to study people in a controlled setting like a hospital. Collecting DNA, sequencing it and then tracking healthy people out in the community is an impossibly tall order.

A team of researchers, led by the University of California, San Francisco’s (UCSF) Jill Hollenbach, found a clever way of getting around that problem by tapping into a group of people who had already given up their DNA: Bone marrow donors.

The team invited donors to participate in an ongoing project at UCSF called the COVID-19 Citizen Science Study. Hollenbach’s team recruited nearly 30,000 volunteers to download an app and, when they eventually tested positive for the virus, complete a questionnaire about their symptoms.

Although they’ve been collecting data from that cohort for years now, this study was limited to the time before people were vaccinated, so the results could be cleanly interpreted, Hollenbach says.