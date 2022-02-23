Commentary: Swabbing floors may soon be useful for tracking COVID-19 spread

OTTAWA: The rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing COVID-19, over the past two years has been nothing short of devastating.

Although widespread vaccination and new antiviral therapies are helping to mitigate the worst outcomes of the disease, the recent evolution of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has only added to the strain on our healthcare systems.

Omicron spreads so quickly that it is no longer feasible to use individual testing to track how many people are infected in a population. And that means we no longer have the basic information we need to inform public health mitigation policies.

New strategies for keeping tabs on the virus are needed.

One approach is to look for the virus in the environment rather than people. Infected individuals shed viral particles, either in their stool or by breathing or coughing, and viral particles collect in environmental reservoirs like sewage or surfaces such as furniture or floors.

Sampling wastewater or the built environment allows us to detect trace viral particles, providing a window into the burden and location of infection without having to test individuals directly.

Wastewater testing has been used extensively since the beginning of the pandemic by municipalities worldwide. The viral genome concentration in wastewater has proven to be an accurate predictor of human case burden, providing an early-warning signal for public health officials.