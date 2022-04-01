Commentary: COVID-19 vaccines for the youngest children inches towards authorisation

As a paediatrician specialising in infectious diseases, I have cared for many children with COVID-19 at our medical centre. I have also had the opportunity to frequently spend time talking to parents about how to make the best choices to protect their young children from COVID-19.

Here’s the latest on the clinical trials and formal review process for vaccines for this important group of patients.

LOWER EFFICACY IN YOUNGEST CHILDREN SO FAR

On Mar 23, Moderna released the interim results of its trials for young children, which included the enrollment of 6,700 children aged six months to six years old. Moderna administered the vaccine in two doses to the children, giving the kids in this age group one-fourth the adult dose.

The company reported robust antibody responses comparable to what they saw in young adults between 18 and 25 years old. During the Omicron surge, however, efficacy against infection was 44 per cent in children six months to under two years and 38 per cent in children between two and six, the company said.

On the same day, Moderna announced that it is moving ahead with seeking emergency use authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use of the vaccine.

Shortly before, during the height of the Omicron surge, Pfizer-BioNTech, the company whose COVID-19 vaccine is the only one currently available for US children and adolescents over five years old, applied to the FDA to expand emergency use authorisation of its COVID-19 vaccine for use in children under the age of five. The kids in this part of their trial were given one-tenth the dose given to adults and teens.