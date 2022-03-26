Commentary: Will the new COVID-19 variant BA.2 cause another wave of infections?

COLUMBIA, South Carolina: What is BA.2, and how is it related to Omicron? It is the latest subvariant of Omicron, the dominant strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

While the origin of BA.2 is still unclear, it has quickly become the dominant strain in many countries, including India, Denmark and South Africa. It is continuing to spread in Europe, Asia and many parts of the world.

The Omicron variant, officially known as B.1.1.529, of SARS-CoV-2 has three main subvariants in its lineage: BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3. The earliest Omicron subvariant to be detected, BA.1, was first reported in November 2021 in South Africa.

While scientists believe that all the subvariants may have emerged around the same time, BA.1 was predominantly responsible for the winter surge of infections in the Northern Hemisphere in 2021.

The first Omicron subvariant, BA.1, is unique in the number of alterations that it has compared to the original version of the virus – it has over 30 mutations in the spike protein that helps it enter cells.

Spike protein mutations are of high concern to scientists and public health officials because they affect how infectious a particular variant is and whether it is able to escape the protective antibodies that the body produces after vaccination or prior COVID-19 infection.