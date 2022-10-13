Commentary: What’s in a number? Should we be worried about the spike in daily COVID-19 cases?

SINGAPORE: The number of COVID-19 cases is rising. The reinfection rate is climbing. The XBB Omicron subvariant is increasingly driving most of the daily new cases. And many of us may feel like we are trapped in a never-ending loop.

Take a breath. Let’s take a step back and look at the bigger picture.

Since the end of September, the number of new locally transmitted cases has hovered around 3,000 to 4,000 a day. But on Tuesday (Oct 11), new local infections spiked to 11,399, the highest in almost three months, sparking concern on social media. The weekly infection ratio also increased to 1.74 as of Oct 10.

Singapore is also seeing a rise in reinfection rates. Currently at 15 per cent, Singapore could see a new COVID-19 wave if the reinfection rate climbs to 50 per cent, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday. However, reinfections are expected as the level of the immunity of the vaccinated population wanes.

The authorities have also cautioned on the rise of the XBB Omicron subvariant. While XBB cases have not proven to be more serious than other Omicron subvariants, the variant now makes up more than half of all the daily cases.