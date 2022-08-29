Commentary: COVID-19 pandemic changed what it means to have a ‘good death’

REGINA, Canada: When considering what a “good death” is, most people in North America would likely say something along the lines of living to at least 75, and painlessly passing away at home in their sleep would constitute a good life and, most importantly, a good death. One of the key features of the “good death” narrative is being at home.

So, what do we mean by home and how important is the idea or feeling of “being at home” to a good death?

Home is more than just a structure. It is textures, smells, sounds and atmosphere. It is a sticky table that brings you back to your first day of school when you held your brother’s hand as you both walked to the bus or a smell that reminds you of the first time you baked cookies with your grandmother and danced around the kitchen singing along to Cher.

Home is nothing, but everything, especially at the end of life.

Death used to be treated as a public event, but as our society has become more individualistic, it has shifted to being a matter best dealt with in private by ritual specialists - like an embalmer or funeral director - and close family members.