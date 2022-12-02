Commentary: Are you ready for your fourth COVID-19 dose?

SINGAPORE: The fourth COVID-19 jab has been made available for groups of people in Singapore since April, with the updated bivalent mRNA vaccine available to those aged 18 and above since Nov 7.

The bivalent mRNA vaccine targets the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 virus as well as the Omicron variants, such as BA.1, BA.4/5. Because of the immune evasion properties of the Omicron variants, this updated vaccine will have better protection against COVID-19. They remain well tolerated and the safety profile remains consistent with the previous version of the same vaccines, with mostly mild to moderate adverse effects.

With the increase in coverage against the new variants and a good safety profile, the decision to receive the fourth jab should be clear. But official vaccination statistics suggest that this isn’t so.

Health Ministry data shows that 81 per cent of the population have what is known as a minimum vaccination protection, referring to those who have taken three mRNA or Novavax doses or four Sinovac doses. However, the percentage of the population with up-to-date vaccination is only 61 per cent.

A person is considered up-to-date with their vaccination if they have the minimum protection and their last jab was within one year. While we do not have data on the bivalent vaccine uptake, we can infer using the previous set of data that there were fewer individuals getting vaccines over the last year, which could be the fourth booster. Why is this so?