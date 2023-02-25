Commentary: Higher CPF monthly salary ceiling is good news for your retirement plan - provided you make the most of it

SINGAPORE: Since the announcement of a staggered increase in the Central Provident Fund (CPF) monthly salary ceiling, I’ve had many conversations about what it means for Singapore residents and businesses. Those who fall within the S$6,000 to S$8,000 income bracket are worried about the impact on their take-home pay, while business owners are, of course, fretting over the increase in manpower costs.

In the short term, it’s understandable that seeing a drop in one’s monthly take-home pay (assuming the wages stay the same) can feel unsettling - even if that money is going to one’s own CPF. This is especially so if the individual is the sole income earner in the household.

But there is also a timely invitation here for everyone to conduct a broader review of their personal and family finances and budgeting.

The long-term impact of a raised CPF salary ceiling has far-reaching benefits that are important to remember. Commenting on the policy change last Friday (Feb 17), Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that “if we don’t start building up for our retirement, we are storing up more problems for ourselves and for society”.

The Government’s concern around retirement adequacy is well-founded, given rapidly rising cost of living pressures. A sustained increase in the long-term trend of inflation from 1 per cent to 3 per cent will lead to an approximately 45.8 per cent decrease in retirement savings over 30 years. A 1 per cent annual inflation rate will reduce purchasing power by 26 per cent over 30 years, while a 3 per cent inflation rate will reduce it by almost 60 per cent.