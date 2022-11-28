Commentary: Will platform work be more or less attractive after new injury protection and CPF contributions?

SINGAPORE: The recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Platform Workers, released and accepted by the Government on Wednesday (Nov 23), will have significant implications for the growing platform economy in the years to come.

New policies on workplace injury compensation and Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions will change the risk-reward profile of platform work vis-à-vis regular employment, reshaping the incentives for entering the gig workforce, especially among younger workers and future cohorts.

Platform workers – currently more than 73,000 of them - have become an integral part of our daily urban lives, transforming the way we eat, shop and move. And countries have been grappling with how to consider platform workers within the conventional divide between employees and self-employed workers.

In Singapore, the committee recommended that platform workers should not be classified as employees but recognised the obligations platform companies have towards workers.

Nonetheless, the recommendations are ambitious: When fully implemented, they will put platform workers on an equal footing with employees in two areas where they are particularly vulnerable.

AMBITIOUS RECOMMENDATIONS FOR A GREY AREA

The recommendations redress longstanding concern about work injury protection and adequacy of savings for housing and retirement.