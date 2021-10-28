Commentary: Creative work spaces will likely change in Singapore’s post-pandemic offices

SINGAPORE: Empty swings and exotic vacation-themed meeting rooms, social hubs without a steady flow of snacks and coffee - creative spaces and regular office cubicles in Singapore have lay empty for months during the pandemic.

The cubicles and open office layouts we know today have been the norm since the start of the 20th century. But offering creative spaces to employees began only about two decades ago.

Start‑ups and disruptive tech companies have since caused a buzz by creating inspiring offices and creative spaces to attract, empower and retain creative talent.

Creative spaces became an integral part of the branding and recruitment strategy of many firms. With industry heavyweights like Google and Facebook in Singapore, there is often a flurry of attention on their new offices, complete with pictures of vibrant in-office amenities and shared spaces to stimulate the genius in us.

But didn’t we just spend 20 months working in our pyjamas, facing our own plain walls and collaborating on virtual workspaces?

Remote work and virtual offices are likely here to stay. Facebook and Amazon have announced plans to allow employees the option to stick with long-term remote working and Google expects that 20 per cent of its workforce will continue telecommuting in 2022.

But according to HSBC's Future of Work survey, business leaders still see the office as a place for employees to collaborate, access training and socialise.

So how has remote working affected imagination and creativity that had flourished in the physical office? Will future hybrid work arrangements spell the end of snazzy creative spaces at the workplace?